Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,678 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

