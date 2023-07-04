Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. 839,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

