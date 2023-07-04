Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

ResMed Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,951 shares of company stock worth $7,004,814 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $214.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,036. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

