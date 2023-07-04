Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,339 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

HCI Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $557,629.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 441 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.81 per share, with a total value of $25,053.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,479.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 29,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.41. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $129.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -32.13%.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.