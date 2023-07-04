B. Riley Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $27.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

