B. Riley Lowers Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $11.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMPS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,963,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

