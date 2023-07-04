AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,168. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

