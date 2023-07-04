Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.92) to GBX 535 ($6.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.11) to GBX 545 ($6.92) in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.12 on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

