AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 77,323 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $98,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

