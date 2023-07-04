AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $149.91 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,912,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

