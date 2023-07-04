Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.78 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Astar has a market cap of $70.78 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

