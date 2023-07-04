Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

