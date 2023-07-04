Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARTNA opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.