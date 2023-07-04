Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.39%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
Featured Articles
