Arbitrum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $192.19 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $192.19 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.18172845 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $210,481,311.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

