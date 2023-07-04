Arbitrum 1-Day Volume Reaches $192.24 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $192.24 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.18172845 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $210,481,311.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

