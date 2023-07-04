Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.40. 860,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,150. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,077,117. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

