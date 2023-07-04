Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.