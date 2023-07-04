Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $629,393.15 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $629,393.15 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.