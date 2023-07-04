Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
