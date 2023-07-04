AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,173 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

