AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 105,267 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,267 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.