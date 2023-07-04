AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $234,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.