AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

MCD traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.84. 1,601,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,014. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

