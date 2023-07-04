Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD):

6/30/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$78.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

6/29/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

6/7/2023 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATD traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,328. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 12-month low of C$50.21 and a 12-month high of C$68.90.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.