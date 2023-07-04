Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $950.13 million and approximately $54.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,409,434,354 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

