Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

