aelf Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $175.08 million and $4.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002544 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000891 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

