Adelphi Capital LLP Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Clarivate accounts for 15.8% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor N.V. bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,994,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $64,910,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,381.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

CLVT opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

