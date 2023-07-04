Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $17.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,892 shares of company stock worth $327,975 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

