Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

