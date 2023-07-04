6,552 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

PANW opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $256.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

