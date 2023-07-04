51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%.

COE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

