4J Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.23. 958,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.87. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

