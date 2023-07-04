4J Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $110.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.