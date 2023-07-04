47,044 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

