4,018 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.