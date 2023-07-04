2,985 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.59. 1,131,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.