27,904 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up about 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,161,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

MODG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODG. Compass Point dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,260.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 6,400 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.