2,472 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

