16,135 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ remained flat at $45.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,422. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

