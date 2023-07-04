1,086 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.22.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

