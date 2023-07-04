10,830 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 2,763,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

