10,064 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,077,117 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.40. 860,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

