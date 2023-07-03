ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

