XYO (XYO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.08 or 1.00036737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00370292 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $299,428.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.