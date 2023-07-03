Wrapped HBAR Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $159,762.91 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.747314 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04995468 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $172,754.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

