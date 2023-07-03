Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):
- 6/22/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/14/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/13/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00.
- 6/13/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00.
- 5/11/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/9/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 213.57%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
