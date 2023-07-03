Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):

6/22/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00.

6/13/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00.

5/11/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00.

5/9/2023 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 213.57%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

