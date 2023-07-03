WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and $58,377.19 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

