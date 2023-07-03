Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 523,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

