Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HLAL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 20,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,155. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.88.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.